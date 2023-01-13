Politics Transport sector asked to absolutely prevent corruption in projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the transport sector to absolutely prevent corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena in transport projects.

Politics Vietnam always considers Japan top strategic partner: PM Vietnam always considers Japan a strategic and long-term partner of top importance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Japanese Minister of State for Financial Services Suzuki Shunichi during a reception in Hanoi on January 13.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Secretariat imposes disciplinary measures against some officials General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on January 13 chaired a meeting of the committee’s Secretariat on disciplinary measures against a number of officials for their violations.

Politics PM receives leader of global alliance for vaccines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 13 for Aurélia Nguyen, Chief Programme Strategy Officer at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and former Managing Director of COVAX Facility.