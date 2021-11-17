Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 17 for Ly Xuong Can, a descendant of King Ly Thai To in the Republic of Korea and Vietnam's Tourism Ambassador to the RoK.



Ly Xuong Can whose Korean name is Lee Cheng Kun was born in 1958 in Seoul. He is the 31st generation descendant of King Ly Thai To – the first king of the Ly Dynasty (1010-1225).



Phuc spoke highly of success in business activities in Vietnam by Lee family and wished Lee would continue promoting bilateral friendship.



He also hailed Lee for helping bring over 4 million Korean tourists to Vietnam before the COVID-19 pandemic. He wished that once the pandemic is under control, the figure would increase to 5 million and more Korean investors would come to Vietnam.



The Vietnamese Party, State and people are ready to help Lee family do business in Vietnam as well as support and promote activities to foster friendship, understanding and trust between the two peoples, especially raising Koreans’ understanding about Vietnamese culture and history, he said.



The host wished the 31st generation descendant of King Ly Thai To would make further contributions to ties between the two nations. He assigned the Foreign Ministry and ministries and agencies concerned to assist Lee Cheng Kun in tourism and investment activities in Vietnam.



Lee, for his part, vowed to further strive to serve as bridge for Korean tourists to travel to Vietnam and vice versa./.