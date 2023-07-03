President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti , outgoing Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, at their meeting in Hanoi on July 3. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - President



Thuong affirmed that Vietnamese businesses are working to meet the EU’s green and clean requirements for imports. Vietnam is also making significant efforts to realise its commitment on net zero emissions by 2050 and hopes to receive financial and technological assistance from developed countries, including the EU. President Vo Van Thuong received Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, outgoing Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, in Hanoi on July 3.President Thuong lauded the diplomat’s significant contributions to promoting the Vietnam-EU relationship, especially the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the sides' efforts to hasten the early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by EU member states.Vietnam appreciates the EU's support in COVID-19 vaccines, which helped the country overcome the most challenging phase of the pandemic, he said.Thuong affirmed that Vietnamese businesses are working to meet the EU’s green and clean requirements for imports. Vietnam is also making significant efforts to realise its commitment on net zero emissions by 2050 and hopes to receive financial and technological assistance from developed countries, including the EU.

He pointed out a fact that Vietnam has been serious in implementing regulations and recommendations related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing to ensure the conditions for the EU to lift its "yellow card" warning against the nation's fisheries sector.



The State leader hoped the bloc can recognise and fully appreciate the efforts made by the Vietnamese people and State.



He also stated that Vietnam always values human rights and the country respects, facilitates, and encourages activities of socio-political and non-governmental organisations operating in Vietnam.



In response, Aliberti stressed that thanks to the EVFTA, Vietnam's exports to the EU have experienced positive growth, and that EU businesses have high expectations for this agreement. The EU continues to promote early ratification of the EVIPA by member states, he noted.



He said the EU is working closely with Vietnam to address the IUU issue and assessed that Vietnam is moving in the right direction and has demonstrated improvement in this area.



The EU places its trust in Vietnam as an important partner in the green transition process and will collaborate with Vietnam to cope with climate change, the diplomat affirmed.



He vowed to make further contributions to the Vietnam-EU relationship in his future positions./.

