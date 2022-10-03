Politics Vietnam attends Seoul workshop on politics development in Asia A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam attended the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP)’s workshop with the theme of developing politics in Asia via political parties, which was held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, from September 28-30.

Politics Party Central Committee urged to seek new measures for implementing major issues Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that many major issues have been implemented for a long time but the results have not met expectations, thus requiring new resolve and new measures to address them at a different scale to meet the requirements of the new situation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 3.

Politics Leaders send greetings to Germany over Unity Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent greetings to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 32nd German Unity Day (October 3, 1990-2022).