President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspects Da Nang city's efforts to overcome the consequences of storm and floods. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the political system, Party Committee, administration, people and armed forces in the central city of Da Nang for making all-out efforts to overcome consequences caused by recent storm and floods.

According to the city's report, downpours hit Da Nang from October 13-15 due to the impacts of a tropical depression, with several areas witnessing record rainfall. Nearly 70,000 houses were inundated.

As of 2pm on October 18, the floods had claimed the lives of four people and one house had completely collapsed due to a landslide, while 28 others had been severely damaged. About 74.22ha of vegetables were under water while nearly 60,000 cattle and poultry had been washed away or killed. Damage was also caused to 14 schools.

The initial loss was estimated at over 1.48 trillion VND (60.8 million USD).

At a working session with municipal authorities on October 19, President Phuc said the top priority must be given to helping residents return to normal life as soon as possible while repairing key infrastructure, especially transport, irrigation, healthcare and education infrastructure.

Asking for solutions to deal with a landslide at Hoa Son Cemetery, he also instructed relief goods to be allocated in an open, transparent and fair manner.



As disasters remain uncertain, forecasting must be improved while the planning of water supplies and drainage system must mitigate potential damage, he said.

The President also asked the Government to consider anti-disaster projects suggested by municipal authorities.

On the occasion, President Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh presented gifts to storm victims in the city./.