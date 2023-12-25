Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party chief chairs Central Military Commission’s review conference Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s eighth session in Hanoi on December 25 to review the fulfillment of military, national defence and Party building tasks in 2023 and roll out tasks for 2024.

Politics Vietnam-Vatican relations at historic moment: Deputy Minister Pope Francis’s appointment of Archbishop Marek Zalewski as the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam marks a historic moment in the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Vatican, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang.