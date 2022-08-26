President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Hope School students. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined teachers and students of Hope School in the central city of Da Nang in their "Going to school festival" on August 26.



Founded by IT giant FPT and the Hope Foundation, the boarding school is home to children orphaned by COVID-19, and the 2022-2023 school year will be the first for more than 200 Hope School students from 41 cities and provinces nationwide.



Speaking at the meeting, the President lauded FPT for its initiative to build the school, which has received support from many ministries, agencies, businesses and Da Nang.



Expressing his best wishes and regards to the teachers and students, President Phuc said he hoped the students will make continuous efforts to contribute to national development.



Also on August 26, the Vietnam Stature Foundation and Vietnamese dairy producer TH Group announced that they will provide Hope School students with 27,000 glasses of milk in the academic year.



According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 4,400 children to lose their parents. Of them, 193 have lost both./.