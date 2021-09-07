President lauds Vinh Phuc for anti-pandemic efforts
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 7 lauded the northern province of Vinh Phuc for its efforts in fighting COVID-19 and maintaining the operation of businesses in the locality amid the pandemic spread.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session with local leaders. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 7 lauded the northern province of Vinh Phuc for its efforts in fighting COVID-19 and maintaining the operation of businesses in the locality amid the pandemic spread.
None of the enterprises in Vinh Phuc have to suspend their operations, contributing to job generation and budget collection, Phuc said at a working session with local leaders as part of his trip to the province.
He also commended the province’s social welfare work with no one left behind, and suggested the locality seek new growth momentum as well as solutions to spur socio-economic development.
Vinh Phuc should pour more investments into education-training, scientific-technological development and personnel quality improvement, speed up urbanisation, and preserve and promote traditional cultural values.
The same day, the President visited the Vinh Phuc High School for Gifted Students where he applauded efforts of teachers and students given the pandemic spread.
He urged the school to work harder to raise the quality of teaching and studying, apply technologies and reform teaching methods, saying students need to better their morality, enrich their knowledge and nurture dreams./.