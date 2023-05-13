Videos Vietnam People’s Army-funded boarding school inaugurated in Laos A boarding culture and ethnicity school of the Lao People's Army built with Vietnamese funding was inaugurated in Vientiane on May 11. As a gift of the Vietnam People's Army to its Lao counterpart, this is one of the symbolic works of the special relationship between the two countries’ armies.

Videos “Tin Tuc” newspaper awarded Labor Order on 40th anniversary Tin Tuc (News), a newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was granted a first-class Labor Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on May 12.

Society Nearly one million phone numbers face being withdrawn on May 15 About one million mobile phone numbers that were two-way locked from April 15 have yet to verify their information and face being withdrawn on May 15.

Society Workshop features President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Russia The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association on May 12 held a workshop on President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary activities in Russia and at K9 relic site in Hanoi's outlying district of Ba Vi.