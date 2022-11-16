Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President’s visit to create new impulse for Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting there will create a new impulse for the two countries’ enhanced strategic partnership, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics NA passes revised anti-money laundering law, thrift practice resolution The National Assembly (NA) adopted the revised Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control and a resolution on promoting the implementation of policies and law on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention on November 15.

Politics Communist Review delegation meets political parties in Egypt A delegation from the Communist Review led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Asso. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Ha recently held working sessions with the Egyptian Communist Party (ECP) and the Socialist People’s Alliance Party (SPAP) as part of their working trip to Cairo.