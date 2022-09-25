Politics Yen Bai province has favourable conditions to develop sustainably: PM The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai would develop rapidly and sustainably with its potential, advantages and opportunities, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told local officials on September 25.

Politics Prime Minister inspects socio-economic infrastructure projects in Yen Bai Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 24 visited the construction sites of several key socio-economic infrastructure projects in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.

Politics Vietnam boosts cooperation with Netherlands, African countries Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh had bilateral meetings with the Dutch Prime Minister, and Foreign Ministers of Sierra Leon, Guinea-Bissau and Malawi in New York on September 23 on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Politics Vietnam shares experience in economic development towards social justice Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh shared Vietnam’s experience in economic development towards social justice while attending a Sustainable Development Impact Meeting held by the World Economic Forum in New York on September 23.