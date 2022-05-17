President meets ethnic minority delegation from Tuyen Quang
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the Party and State always consider ethnic affairs a strategic task in the country’s revolutionary cause, while receiving a delegation of reputable people from ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on May 17.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the Party and State always consider ethnic affairs a strategic task in the country’s revolutionary cause, while receiving a delegation of reputable people from ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on May 17.
Attention is always paid to the implementation of socio-economic and cultural development projects and ensuring of defence and security in the ethnic-populated and mountainous areas in a bid to raising the local living standards, Phuc stressed.
Tuyen Quang is home to more than 20 ethnic groups, with the minority ethnic minorities accounting for 56.7 percent of the province’s population. The number of reputable people in these communities, who have made significant contributions to the local growth, security and order, amounts to 1,119.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the ethnic guests pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)Lauding such contributions, the President recommended related ministries, units, and localities focus on addressing shortcomings in support policies targeting the people.
He highlighted the importance of creating best conditions possible for people to overcome poverty, training reputable personnel, and raising education level, among other works.
Phuc considered the reputable people and village heads role models within their communities and said he believes that they will continue promoting their roles and take the lead in local movements and socio-economic activities./.