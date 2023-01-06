President meets exemplars of kindness
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 held a meeting with 50 delegates representing nearly 2,000 characters featured in the Vietnam Television (VTV)’s programme “Viec Tu Te (Kindness)” last year.
Addressing the event, the State leader said with delight that he is moved by the good deeds of these people, who are at different ages and come from different backgrounds.
He said they are teachers dedicated to the education of disadvantaged and orphaned children in remote and isolated areas; those who have voluntarily supported and donated hundreds of billions of VND to charity programmes; and role models of self-sacrifice for the community during the outbreak of COVID-19, among many others.
Honouring them as a source of positive energy with valuable lessons for the younger generation, the leader praised the eight-year TV programme for helping spread nearly 2,000 stories of kindness and love.
He affirmed the Party and State always take care of people with meritorious services, the poor, the disabled and the disadvantaged in society, so that no one is left behind.
It is necessary to further replicate the models of supporting those around, he noted./.