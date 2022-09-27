President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held bilateral meetings with some foreign leaders attending the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.



At his meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, both sides affirmed that they always treasure and give high priority to maintaining and consolidating the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation between the two countries.



They discussed ways to promote bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment, and exchanged views on the implementation of the Master Plan on linking the two economies, coordination in realising targets related to building the ASEAN Community, especially during Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2022.



Both sides expressed satisfaction about activities during the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

In the meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel (Photo: VNA)

Talking with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Phuc spoke highly of the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework, affirming that Vietnam considers the EU a top important partner.



Vietnam is ready to help bolster ASEAN-EU ties and hopes that EU member states will approve the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) soon, he said.



Michel, for his part, agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level delegations between both sides. He expressed readiness to help Vietnam deal with illegal, unreported and undocumented fishing.



He also suggested Vietnam help the EU with cultivating ties with ASEAN and countries in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean.



Both sides pledged to coordinate for successfully holding a summit marking the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-EU ties.

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets his counterpart of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese President also met with his counterpart of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, during which they shared the view that the two countries hold potential for cooperation, especially in investment, climate change response, labour and fisheries.



Surangel Whipps Jr hailed Vietnamese investors for building infrastructure in Palau and expressed willingness to receive more Vietnamese workers in this field. He also wished to learn from Vietnam’s experience in agriculture.



The two sides vowed to step up collaboration in fishery, agriculture, climate change response, labour, aviation, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



On the occasion, President Phuc also met with Indian PM Narenda Modi, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel./.