President meets Indonesian leaders in Jakarta
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Puan Maharani on December 22, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing State visit to Indonesia.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Puan Maharani. (Photo: VNA)
The President congratulated Indonesia on its successful organisation of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), helping it outstandingly perform the G2 Presidency in 2022.
Affirming Vietnam’s support for Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and its Chairmanship of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in 2023, Phuc stressed that the bilateral ties have been developing strongly, especially after the establishment of the strategic partnership in 2013.
Vietnam treasures and wishes to enhance the strategic partnership, the President stressed.
Phuc expressed his hope that the two legislatures will maintain their coordination and support the maintenance of ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea issue, and the settlement of disputes by peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
He conveyed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s invitation to Maharani to visit Vietnam. The latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.
Maharani, in her capacity as the AIPA Chair 2023, also used the occasion to invite Hue to attend AIPA-44 to be held in Indonesia next year.
The host expressed her belief that Phuc’s visit will contribute to promoting and deepening the strategic partnership, and congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking of the encouraging outcomes of the talks between President Phuc and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Maharani emphasised that the Indonesian House of Representatives backs cooperation agreements reached on this occasion.
She agreed to increase delegation exchanges at all levels and through all channels, including delegations of the two legislatures and their committees, to share experience in law building and coordinate in monitoring bilateral cooperation agreements, thus promoting the role of the legislatures in strengthening the bilateral ties, covering maritime cooperation, and contributing to ensuring safety and security of navigation, and maintaining peace and stability in the region.
The two sides concurred to bolster their close cooperation at other multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and back each other’s stance on regional and international issues of shared concern.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third from left) and Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) of Indonesia Arsul Sani. (Photo: VNA)The same day, President Phuc had a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) of Indonesia Arsul Sani.
He congratulated Indonesia on its successful assumption of the G20 Presidency, expressing his belief that the country will successfully perform its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 and the Chairmanship of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).
The leader noted with pleasure the close legislative ties between the two countries over the part time, and lauded the MPR for its contributions to the cooperation and friendship.
For his part, Sani congratulated Vietnam on its post-pandemic strong economic recovery and growth and affirmed that Vietnam is a very important partner of Indonesia in the region.
The two sides agreed to push ahead with the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies to replace the one inked in 2010.
Phuc called on the MPR to support the establishment of the twinning relations between Vietnamese and Indonesian localities, firstly between Ho Chi Minh City and Bali, and between Da Nang and Semarang, to contribute to expanding people-to-people exchange and trade, investment and tourism links./.