President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the representatives pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

The leader described the outstanding ethnic minority people as nuclei and noted his wish that they will play a more active role in local movements and encouraging locals to contribute to socio-economic development, national defence, and the conservation of traditional culture.He urged Ha Giang to look for new economic models and impulses on the basis of utilising its potential and advantages, improve its investment environment, reform administrative procedures, pay attention to digital transformation, ensure social welfare, and devise exclusive policies.The locality was also asked to strengthen the great national solidarity bloc and promote role models in the community./.