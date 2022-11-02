President meets outstanding individuals from Ha Giang province
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets outstanding individuals from Ha Giang province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 2 met outstanding individuals from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, urging them to carry forward their role in socio-economic development and national defence.
The individuals represent 1,983 reputable people in Ha Giang who have set examples in patriotic emulation movements and made significant contributions to social-economic development and ensuring security and order.
The President lauded efforts by the representatives in encouraging local residents to follow guidelines and policies of the Party and laws of the State, as well as their key role in the communication work, helping to eliminate unsound customs and preserve and promote traditional cultural values in Ha Giang, where ethnic minority groups account for nearly 90% of the local population.
To promote the role of reputable people, especially in ethnic minority groups, Phuc asked ministries, agencies and localities, including Ha Giang province, to supplement and perfect relevant policies and continue to materialise the issued ones.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the representatives pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)The leader described the outstanding ethnic minority people as nuclei and noted his wish that they will play a more active role in local movements and encouraging locals to contribute to socio-economic development, national defence, and the conservation of traditional culture.
He urged Ha Giang to look for new economic models and impulses on the basis of utilising its potential and advantages, improve its investment environment, reform administrative procedures, pay attention to digital transformation, ensure social welfare, and devise exclusive policies.
The locality was also asked to strengthen the great national solidarity bloc and promote role models in the community./.