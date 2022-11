President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets outstanding individuals from Ha Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 2 met outstanding individuals from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang , urging them to carry forward their role in socio-economic development and national defence.The individuals represent 1,983 reputable people in Ha Giang who have set examples in patriotic emulation movements and made significant contributions to social-economic development and ensuring security and order.The President lauded efforts by the representatives in encouraging local residents to follow guidelines and policies of the Party and laws of the State, as well as their key role in the communication work, helping to eliminate unsound customs and preserve and promote traditional cultural values in Ha Giang, where ethnic minority groups account for nearly 90% of the local population.To promote the role of reputable people, especially in ethnic minority groups, Phuc asked ministries, agencies and localities, including Ha Giang province, to supplement and perfect relevant policies and continue to materialise the issued ones.