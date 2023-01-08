Da Nang (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met retired leaders of several central cities and provinces in Da Nang city on January 8.



Informing them about socio-economic performance last year, President Phuc said under the Party leadership and with the active and close coordination of agencies in the political system, the support and creativity of the public and business community, the country made positive socio-economic progress with national defence-security and external affairs guaranteed.



The economy posted a high growth rate of 8.02% while support packages worth 104 trillion VND (4.5 billion USD) have assisted employers and 68 million workers in overcoming difficulties caused by COVID-19 in the spirit of “leaving no one behind”.



Party building and rectification has been enhanced while the fight against corruption and negative phenomena reaped important results.



The President lauded central cities and provinces, including Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam, for contributing to the country’s achievements, with economic growth and State budget collection meeting or surpassing set targets.

On the occasion, he asked localities and departments to come up with detailed plans since the beginning of this year to fix existing problems and create conditions for development.



The leader wished that with their leadership experience and passion, former leaders would continue making practical contributions to local and national development, together with centrally-run agencies and localities.



He also asked relevant agencies to listen to and acquire opinions of retired officials./.