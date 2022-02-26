During his meeting with former PM Goh Chok Tong, President Phuc said Vietnam values the precious support that the former PM had given to Vietnam since the early 1990s when Vietnam started its international integration and joined the ASEAN.

Goh Chok Tong expressed his confidence in Vietnam’s bright future, stressing that with political stability and a highly open economy, Vietnam will fulfil its goals for 2030 on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

During the meeting with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, President Phuc spoke highly of the important contributions that the Minister has made to the bilateral friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore.

Teo said he is pleased at the positive development of the defence and security partnership between the two countries, and affirmed that Singapore will continue to work closely with Vietnam in important areas such as justice assistance and cybersecurity, while sharing with Vietnam its experience in transformation, population data management and response to cyber crimes./.

VNA