Politics Vietnam, US step up cooperation after COVID-19 Vietnam and the US have resumed meetings and delegation exchanges, and made efforts to increase bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (July 12) and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Videos Laos-Vietnam alliance in memory of Lao veterans The war is far behind us, but for Lao veterans, memories of the years standing shoulder-to-shoulder with volunteer Vietnamese soldiers and experts in the war against a common enemy for independence and freedom for the people of the two countries have never faded. For them, the memories are unforgettable.

Politics French Republic Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisation (HUFO) on July 12 held a ceremony to mark the 233rd anniversary of the National Day of the French Republic (July 14).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 12.