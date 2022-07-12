President meets supreme court to discuss law-governed state building strategy
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) chairs the meeting in Hanoi on July 12. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with the Party delegation to the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) in Hanoi on July 12 to discuss a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist State of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.
To help carry out this project, the SPC’s Party delegation has implemented a plan on judicial reforms at people’s courts by 2030, with a vision to 2045, to meet requirements during the building and completion of a law-governed socialist State of Vietnam.
President Phuc, who is also head of the project steering committee, highly valued the efforts made by the SPC’s Party delegation, as well as the court sector’s determination to step up judicial reforms.
He noted the 13th National Party Congress set up new requirements and tasks for the building and completion of a law-governed socialist state, including continuing to develop a judicial system that is professional, modern, equal, strict and incorruptible.
Pointing out the huge strategy drafting workload while the deadline is nearing, he asked the compilation group to keep collecting opinions and add the contents with high consensus to the draft.
Meanwhile, issues will continue to be discussed at the fourth meeting of the steering committee, he added./.