President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents gift to representatives of Vietnamese community in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia, the Vietnamese delegation at ASEAN and the Vietnamese community living and working in Indonesia on December 22.



The President said that the Vietnamese Party and State always pay attention to the Vietnamese community abroad, considering them an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc.



The President wished that the Vietnamese community, especially Vietnamese enterprises in Indonesia, would carry forward bilateral trade cooperation, especially in farm produce and hi-tech electronics.



He informed them that he had recently held a successful talks with President Joko Widodo and a number of cooperation agreements had been signed on the occasion, and more will be reached in the coming time.



He is also scheduled to visit ASEAN Secretariat, meet the ASEAN Secretary General, ambassadors and chargé d'affaires of ASEAN member states, showing Vietnam’s appreciation for the bloc’s security, self-resilience and central role.



On the occasion, the President asked the Vietnamese Embassy and other representative agencies in Indonesia to continue fulfilling assigned tasks and materialise the outcomes of his visit, including propelling bilateral ties in innovation, a field of Indonesia’s strength.



They were also urged to work closely with the host authorities next year when Indonesia will assume the role of ASEAN Chair, help the two countries’ businesses navigate each other’s market and continue with citizen protection work, thus making practical contributions to the homeland./.