President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets war veterans (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with a delegation from the liaison board of war veterans from the air defence-missile force and Division 361, in Hanoi on December 20 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory.



Founded on May 19, 1965 on the occasion of the 75th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, Division 361 fought in over 1,800 battles across 20 cities and provinces, shot down 591 aircraft of various kinds, including 35 B52 strategic bombers, and captured multiple American pilots.



During the 12-day campaign in December 1972, the division, with its air defence-missile soldiers as a core force, together with the army and people in the north, smashed the strategic air raid of the US imperialists in Hanoi and shot down 29 aircraft, contributing to the Dien Bien Phu in the Air victory, forcing the US to sign the Paris Agreement ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam in early 1973, laying the foundation for the complete liberation of the south and reunification of the country.



The division has been awarded the title “Hero of People’s Armed Force” and many other noble distinctions by the Party and State. The division is now guarding the air space over the Hanoi capital, part of the north central region and the entire northwest region.



The President said that in order to win such a great victory, many compatriots and comrades laid down their lives during 12 fierce days of fighting. The Party, State, army and people will never forget the dedication of veterans, heroes and martyrs who fought for national independence and freedom.



On the occasion, he asked the Defence Ministry, the Air Defence Force, Party committees and local authorities to continue implementing the Party and State’s policies for those who have rendered services to the nation, and provide support for families of soldiers who fought in the campaign, particularly those in disadvantaged circumstances.



The leader wished veterans of the air defence-missile force and Division 361 to continue offering mutual support in daily life and actively join in the building of the local political system, contributing to building a strong country with wealthy people, fairness, democracy and civilization, together with the entire Party, armed forces and people./.