President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He urged them to provide consultation for the Party and the State regarding war invalids and martyrs affairs, and support to those who rendered services to the nation, saying war veterans should educate young generations about revolutionary traditions.The leader also asked ministries and agencies to continue to carry out activities to overcome war consequences and provide better care for war veterans, especially those in difficult circumstances.He suggested Ha Giang and ministries and agencies upgrade the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery and other cemeteries in the locality, further support the association, and pay more heed to the search for remains of martyrs on the Vi Xuyen Front./.