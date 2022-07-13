President meets war veterans of Vi Xuyen Front
The Party, State and people always keep in mind the sacrifice and devotion of officers, soldiers and individuals who joined the battle to defend the country’s northern border, as well as the struggles for national independence, reunification and territorial integrity, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed in Hanoi on July 13.
The State leader had a meeting with the Liaison Board of the Association of War Veterans of the Vi Xuyen Front in Ha Tuyen province (now Ha Giang province) on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and the founding anniversary of the association (July 14, 2016).
He emphasised that during the battle to safeguard the northern border, the Vi Xuyen Front was the fiercest, especially within 1984 and 1989.
More than 4,000 officers, soldiers and people laid down their lives, while thousands of others were injured, the President said, noting that remains of thousands of martyrs have not been found yet, and many of their graves have remained unnamed.
Lauding the performance of the strong 22,000-member association and its Liaison Board, Phuc said the association has consolidated its organisation with diverse, practical activities.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)He urged them to provide consultation for the Party and the State regarding war invalids and martyrs affairs, and support to those who rendered services to the nation, saying war veterans should educate young generations about revolutionary traditions.
The leader also asked ministries and agencies to continue to carry out activities to overcome war consequences and provide better care for war veterans, especially those in difficult circumstances.
He suggested Ha Giang and ministries and agencies upgrade the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery and other cemeteries in the locality, further support the association, and pay more heed to the search for remains of martyrs on the Vi Xuyen Front./.