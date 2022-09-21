Politics An Giang, Cambodia’s Takeo beef up cooperation A conference reviewing cooperation between An Giang and Cambodia’s Takeo province in the first half and setting orientations for the ties in the remaining months of the year took place in the Mekong Delta province on September 21.

Politics Vietnam engages in UN activities to promote multilateralism ​ Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, led a delegation to a UN exhibition on 100 years of multilateralism that opened in Geneva on September 20.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 21.

Politics Medicines must be enough, affordable: Deputy PM The ultimate goal of the development programme for domestic pharmaceutical industry is to ensure the sufficient supply of medicines at reasonable costs for the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting held in Hanoi on September 21.