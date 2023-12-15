Environment Localities join in efforts to fight plastics pollution Ten localities in Vietnam are taking actions to fight plastic pollution under Plastic Smart Cities (PSC), an initiative put forward by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Society Binh Thuan intensifies measures against IUU fishing The south-central province of Binh Thuan has continued to intensify measures to address shortcomings and outstanding problems in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports lifted.

Society Green transportation towards sustainable urban development Green transportation is not just a trend but also a pressing task in building a sustainable future for urban areas in Vietnam, especially major cities like the capital Hanoi.