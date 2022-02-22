President meets with scientists, experts of Vietnam Economic Association
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 22 hosted a reception for scientists and experts of the Vietnam Economic Association (VEA), during which he hailed the VEA's contributions to the country over the past nearly five decades.
The President said that, since 1990, the association, with its members who are reputable economists, has constantly improved the quality of its activities, and contributed ideas to improving policies and the economy in the process of "Doi moi" (Renewal) and integration, especially during the shift from a centralised and subsidised economy to a socialist-oriented market economy.
In recent years, along with promoting scientific research and disseminating economic knowledge, it has well performed the task of giving consultancy and policy feedback. In particular, the association has mobilised the participation of economists in building the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2021 - 2030, and the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2021 - 2025, and the preparation of documents of the 13th National Party Congress, President Phuc noted.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and scientists and experts of the Vietnam Economic Association pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)Acknowledging the experts’ ideas contributed at the meeting, he asked the association to gather more prestigious economists both inside and outside the country to contribute further to the country’s policy-making.
He also expressed his belief that the VEA will develop stronger and gain greater achievements in scientific research, thus contributing practically to the nation’s industrialisation and modernisation cause./.