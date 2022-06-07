Culture - Sports Non-profit sound workshop build capacity for Vietnamese filmmakers, artists A non-profit sound workshop called “Sonic Ground” was opened in Hanoi on June 6 for ten micro-budget and independent filmmakers, video artists and artists of other mediums from all over Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Japanese Kokeshi dolls go on show in Hanoi An exhibition promoting Japan’s Kokeshi Wooden Dolls is opening at the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Hanoi, offering visitors the chance to explore Japanese culture and the country’s doll making craft.

Videos Exciting programme “Hello summer with Japanese culture” The Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi recently kicked-off a program entitled “Hello summer with Japanese culture”, featuring a host of interesting activities for children and the general public in the capital, especially lovers of Japanese culture.