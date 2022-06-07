President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends 11th International Art Photo Exhibition
The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) held a ceremony to present awards of the 11th International Art Photo Contest in Vietnam in 2021 (VN-21) and opened an exhibition of entry photos on June 7.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) attends 11th International Art Photo Exhibition (Photo: VNA)
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and handed over the gold medals and certificates to photographers who won the highest prizes of the contest.
The President also gave gifts to the VAPA, the contest’s jury and the prize winners and encourage Vietnamese photographers to continue with their hard work and win many high prizes in international arenas.
The 11th International Art Photo Contest in Vietnam in 2021 (VN-21) was held by VAPA with the artistic patronage of the International Federation of Artistic Photographers (FIAP), the Photographic Society of America (PSA), and Image sans Frontière (ISF). It was launched on March 31, 2021 and ended receiving photos on July 31, 2021.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with a participant at the event (Photo: VNA)
The contest attracted 16,458 works in four topics: Freedom for color photos, Freedom for monochrome photos, Travel and Portraits, by 1,260 photographers. This is the largest number of entries that the contest has received so far, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VAPA has published a photo collection of the contest, featuring 96 prize-winning photos and works winning Accept certificate by Vietnamese authors.
A virtual exhibition of the contest’s photos is also being held.
On the occasion, the VAPA also launched the 12th edition of the contest (VN-23). Entries will be received from June 15 through January 1, 2023 via the website www.contestvn.com, with the awards ceremony slated for March 2023./.