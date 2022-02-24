Politics US to beef up climate change cooperation with Vietnam: Kerry The US will increase exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam regarding climate change response in a bid to realise major goals set by the two countries’ leaders at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Politics Sympathy offered to Brazil over huge loss caused by floods, landslides President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 24 sent a message of sympathy to his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro over the huge loss in human lives and assets caused by floods and landslide in Petrópolis city.

Politics ☕️ Afternoon briefing on February 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Training ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force visit Da Nang Vessels Hatakaze and Inazuma of the training squadron of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force arrived at Tien Sa Port on February 24 morning, beginning a visit to the central city of Da Nang.