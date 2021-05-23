Politics Standing NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man votes in Can Tho city Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and constituents in Tan An ward of Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, cast votes to select deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 on May 23 morning.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh casts ballots in Can Tho Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony to start the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure and cast his vote at the voting unit No 18 in the southern city of Can Tho on May 23 morning.

Politics Voting begins in 80,000 voting units nationwide Voting began at 7am May 23 across around 80,000 voting units nationwide in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.