President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joins HCM City voters in elections
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his wife, and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen cast ballots on May 23 morning (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife joined others voters in Cu Chi town of Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City, in casting ballots on May 23 morning to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen also performed his citizen duty at Polling Station No 41 of Constituency No 9 in Cu Chi town.
Talking to the press after voting, President Phuc, who is also a candidate of HCM City in the NA election, emphasised the great national solidarity, highlighting the need to further promote solidarity among the people, among religions, as well as among Vietnamese at home and abroad so as to jointly develop Vietnam.
He called on the more than 69 million voters nationwide to bring into play the spirit of solidarity and select moral and talented persons to the NA and all-level People’s Councils.
Measures have been applied at the polling station to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Nearly 69.2 million voters nationwide will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA, nearly 4,000 to provincial-level People’s Councils, almost 23,000 to district-level People’s Councils, and over 240,000 to communal-level People’s Councils./.