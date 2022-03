President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 met with outstanding young people in 2021 on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).He affirmed that the Party and the State always pay special attention to encouraging young talents, and have issued many policies and guidelines in this regard.The leader lauded the HCYU’s performance in the communication work to promote good examples, saying many of its campaigns have been launched successfully.Regarding the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award, he said hundreds of young people have been honoured over the past 25 years.President Phuc praised the youngsters for their contributions to building a strong and prosperous Vietnam, as well as the HCYU for its support to young people, expressing his hope that the awardees will work harder to become role models of the Vietnamese youth.