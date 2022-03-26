At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The President also asked the HCYU Central Committee to further its coordination with relevant agencies to reform operations, thus promoting emulation movements.Young people should be supported to bring into full play their innovations, improve their knowledge and step up the application of scientific-technological advances, meeting requirements in the new situation, President Phuc said.He urged ministries, agencies, Party Committees and administrations at all levels to roll out mechanisms, policies and measures in order to encourage talents, and asked for coordination of organisations, individuals, businesses and educational institutions in these efforts.The 2021 Vietnam Outstanding Young Face Award honoured 20 young people selected from 138 candidates, including self-nominated persons, who have excellent performance in various areas./.