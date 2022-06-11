President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tribute to former PM Vo Van Kiet
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of the Party and State leaders on June 11 offered incense in memory of former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet, and planted trees at a memorial site dedicated to the late PM in Vung Liem township, Vung Liem district, southern Vinh Long province.
“We are touched by the life and revolutionary career of the late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet,” the President wrote on the guest book. He extolled the late PM’s spirit of innovation, daring to think, daring to do and taking responsibility, saying it is always a good example and a source of encouragement for people in the national development cause.
Born on November 23, 1922 in Vung Liem district, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, Vo Van Kiet started participating in revolutionary activities at the age of 16. During his life he went on to serve in many important positions in both the Party and Government. He passed away on June 11, 2008,
Earlier the same day, President Phuc visited Quoc Thao Co. Ltd, a local outstanding enterprise, in Long Ho district. The business specialises in producing and processing agricultural products for export. Generating nearly 600 jobs, it registered 600 billion VND in revenue in 2021, a year-on-year increase 18.2 percent./.