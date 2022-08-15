Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao embassies in China hold friendship exchange The embassies of Vietnam and Laos in China held a friendship exchange in Beijing on August 13 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5) and 45 years since of signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18).

Politics Sympathy offered to France over serious forest fire President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 13 sent messages of sympathy to their respective French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Élisabeth Borne over the huge losses in assets and natural resources caused by recent forest fires in France. ​