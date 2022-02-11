President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives ambassadors of Singapore, Egypt
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the ambassadors of Singapore and Egypt at separate meetings in Hanoi on February 11.
Talking to Singaporean Ambassador Jaya Ratnam, the State leader stressed that the two countries’ cooperation has been thriving, especially in trade and investment, since his official visit as the Prime Minister of Vietnam to the city state in April 2018.
Ambassador Jaya Ratnam noted though 2021 was a year full of difficulties for both countries and the world, the two sides have sustained close relations as seen in high-level talks. Singapore’s investment in Vietnam’s industrial parks topped 14 billion USD, and the two nations mutually supported in health care, including in COVID-19 vaccine and medical supplies.
He vowed utmost efforts to bolster bilateral ties, particularly in economy, trade, investment, defence, and security.
Applauding the diplomat’s determination, President Phuc spoke highly of the coordination among the countries’ agencies, ministries, and sectors to further intensify the Vietnam - Singapore strategic partnership and work towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023.
He asked the two sides to maintain all-level mutual visits, restore commercial flights, boost defence cooperation, consider new cooperation areas like defence industry, search and rescue, and promote collaboration in human resources development.
The host leader also thanked Singapore for its precious and timely assistance for Vietnam in the pandemic combat, calling for mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” and favourable conditions for each other’s people and businesses to travel and do business.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Egyptian Ambassador Mahmoud Hassan Nayel on February 11. (Photo: VNA)Meeting with outgoing Ambassador of Egypt Mahmoud Hassan Nayel, President Phuc highly valued his guest’s contributions to the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the long-standing bilateral relations, noting even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries have still enhanced ties in multiple fields, including trade which rose from over 491 million USD in 2019 to 515 million USD in 2020. They have also consistently supported each other at international and regional forums.
Ambassador Mahmoud Hassan Nayel thanked relevant agencies of Vietnam for their active support for his embassy to fulfill duties, adding that he always views Vietnam as his second homeland.
He expressed his hope that in the time to come, bilateral trade will continue to be fostered and high-level mutual visits resumed.
Sharing the diplomat’s view on the huge potential of their countries’ cooperation, President Phuc asked the two sides to increase high-level delegation exchanges and meetings, as well as those between ministries, sectors, and enterprises to tighten links.
They should also work together to fruitfully organise the 6th meeting of the Vietnam - Egypt Inter-governmental Committee in 2022; actively carry out the signed agreements such as the investment facilitation and protection agreement, the memorandum of understanding on rice trade between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, and the cooperation memorandum between the MoIT and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; and step up partnerships in education - training, tourism, and agriculture, according to the President.
He voiced his hope that after returning to Egypt, Mahmoud Hassan Nayel will continue supporting the countries’ relations to develop in various spheres.
For his part, the Egyptian ambassador pledged more dedication to bilateral ties, especially when his country is the host of the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27), which will give both sides many chances for stronger cooperation in the climate change issue./.