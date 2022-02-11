Politics NA Chairman congratulates Iranian parliamentary leader on National Day National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the occasion of the National Day of Iran (February 11, 1979-2022).

Politics Hanoi seeks stronger cooperation with Singapore Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung on February 10 suggested Singapore build a Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the capital city.

Politics UNDP, UNFPA pledge to help Vietnam in post-pandemic recovery Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang on February 10 held separate talks with Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen, and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara.

Politics Ministries, sectors responsible for law education and dissemination: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the responsibility of different ministries and sectors in educating and spreading laws while addressing a session of the Central Council for Law Education and Dissemination in Hanoi on February 10.