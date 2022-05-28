Society World No Tobacco Day observed in Hanoi The Ministry of Health and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 28 to mark World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and a national no tobacco week.

Society Ca Mau equips all offshore fishing boats with monitoring device The southernmost province of Ca Mau has completed the installation of black boxes to monitor fishing activities of all 1,529 off-shore fishing boats.

Society Hanoi builds safe agricultural production areas Hanoi’s agricultural sector has strengthened safe agricultural areas to ensure sustainable production and provide a source of clean food for domestic and foreign consumers living in the capital city.

Society EU-funded project to boost urban infrastructure’s climate resilience An EU and French-funded project was launched on May 27 to improve the climate resilience of urban infrastructure in four northern central provinces of Vietnam.