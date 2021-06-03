Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on June 3, during which the two discussed the extensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Phuc expressed his joy at the continued development of the bilateral extensive strategic partnership across the fields along with the high political trust and close bonds between leaders and people of the two countries, which is demonstrated in high-level visits, particularly the trip to Vietnam in October 2020 by Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide right after taking office.

The Vietnamese State leader extended an invitation to visit Vietnam to the Emperor and Empress of Japan, and asked the Japanese Ambassador to continue promoting exchanges at all levels between the two countries.

Phuc also proposed that the two countries cooperate and support each other in COVID-19 prevention and control, while enhancing economic ties and encouraging Japanese businesses to expand their presence in Vietnam.

Ambassador Yamada said bilateral relations had developed strongly during the time Phuc served as Prime Minister of Vietnam. He expressed a hope that President Phuc will make a State-level visit to Japan during his Presidency term.

The Japanese Ambassador affirmed Japan’s consistent policy on attaching importance to relations with Vietnam. He said Japan will continue assisting Vietnam in fighting the pandemic.

He said Vietnam is an attractive destination for Japanese investors who want to diversify their supply chains, adding that Japan will push for cooperation in infrastructure development, digital transformation, and the environment.

The ambassador pledged to work closely with Vietnam in organising celebrations of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2023, and in increasing cultural and people-to-people exchanges to strengthen the foundation of the bilateral relationship.

The two sides also took the occasion to discuss regional and international issues of common concern./.