Then Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting in May 2019. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 2 sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral ties, including enhancing joint work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter, President Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and wishes to effectively deepen bilateral ties.

He expressed his delight at the positive development of bilateral ties in various areas despite the impacts of the pandemic.

The leader also congratulated Russia on driving back the pandemic and successfully researching and producing many kinds of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as spoke highly of Vietnam – Russia joint work to fight the pandemic with practical activities.

Expressing thanks to Putin and Russia for providing Vietnam with 1,000 vaccine doses and medical supplies, Phuc wished that Russia would make it easier for Vietnam to access its vaccines and join in vaccine production in Vietnam.

On the occasion of Russia Day (June 12), the Vietnamese leader also extended his wishes to Putin and Russian people./.