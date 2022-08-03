State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits the Novaland Group’s Aqua City smart eco-urban area. The urban area spans 1,000 hectares, including 7 subdivisions, and is surrounded by 32 km of riverside roads, with a total water surface area of 385 ha, an area for green space, transport infrastructure, and internal utilities, along with educational, medical, commercial, service, and public works. (Photo: VNA)