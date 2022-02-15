President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Binh Dinh province
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other delegates to the ceremony pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)Binh Dinh (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 15 cut the ribbon to inaugurate a temple dedicated to three Nguyen brothers who led the Tay Son uprising at the end of the 18th century in the central province of Binh Dinh, and later founded the Tay Son dynasty.
The Tay Son Tam Kiet temple is part of a project expanding and upgrading the Quang Trung Museum – a special national historical relic site in Phu Phong town, Tay Son district, Binh Dinh province.
In his remarks, Phuc said the Tay Son Tam Kiet temple will become a special cultural address and a pride of people in Binh Dinh and nationwide.
The Nguyen brothers – Nguyen Nhac, Nguyen Hue, Nguyen Lu, led the Tay Son uprising which put an end to the weakening Le-Trinh dynasty in late 18th century.
President Phuc had a working session with officials of Binh Dinh province, during which the leader hailed the Party Committee, authorities and people in Binh Dinh for their efforts in implementing the local socio-economic development plan.
Pointing out potential and advantages of Binh Dinh, he asked the province to dream big on becoming a development hub of the country, and work hard to realise the dream, paying attention to sustainable development.
Breakthroughs should be made in urban development in tandem with urbanisation, he said, noting that economic development should go in parallel with ensuring social equality.
At the meeting, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism agreed with Binh Dinh’s proposals to upgrade Cham towers and supported the province's proposal on compiling a dossier seeking UNESCO’s recognition of Binh Dinh traditional martial arts as intangible cultural heritage.
The same day, the President attended the ground-breaking ceremony of Phu Phong Dam in Tay Son district, which is to ensure water supply for daily activities, agricultural and industrial production and aquaculture, and improve the ecological environment in the region.
He also visited the Hai Giang Merry Land resort and entertainment complex worth 6 trillion VND (263.67 million USD) invested by Hung Thinh Group in Quy Nhon city. /.