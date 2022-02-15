Politics NA Standing Committee looks into copyright of national flag, emblem, anthem The Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) scrutinised the latest version of a draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Intellectual Property (IP) during its 8th session in Hanoi on February 15.

Politics Vietnam willing to promote cooperation with UN on peacekeeping: Ambassador Vietnam is ready to promote cooperation with the United Nations on peacekeeping missions, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) Nguyen Phuong Tra has said.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister receives Singaporean Ambassador Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam in Hanoi on February 14.

Politics Vietnam working seriously to realise commitments at COP26: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 received Alok Kumar Sharma, British Cabinet Minister and President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), who is on a working visit to Vietnam to promote the implementation of the conference’s outcomes.