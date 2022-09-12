– President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin is paying an official visit to Vietnam from September 12 to 14 at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.This is an important political and diplomatic activity between the two legislatures in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (June 24).The Cambodian delegation also includes Men Sam An, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the NA - Senate Relations and Inspection, and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group; Chheang Vun, Chairman of the NA’s Commission on Economy, Finance, Banking and Auditing and Vice Chairman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group; Loy Sophat, Chairman of the NA’s Commission on Planning, Investment, Agriculture, Rural Development, Environment, and Water Resources; Suos Yara, Chairman of the NA’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Propaganda, and Information; and Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth, among others.Samdech Heng Samrin is also Chairman of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland and Honorary President of the Cambodian People’s Party./.