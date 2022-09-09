President of Cambodian NA to pay official visit to Vietnam
President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of the Cambodian NA will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 12-14.
President of the Cambodian NA speaks at a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)
The visit will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vuong Dinh Hue, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for External Relations./.