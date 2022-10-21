Politics Vietnam, San Marino promote bilateral cooperation Vietnam always treasures and wants to further develop its friendly and cooperative relations with San Marino, especially in the fields of tourism, culture, heritage conservation and technology, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Duong Hai Hung has said.

Politics Vietnam commits to supporting foreign NGOs The Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO) and Vietnamese agencies will continue partnering with and offer effective support to foreign NGOs in Vietnam, thus ensuring their legitimate rights and interests.

Politics National Assembly approves appointments of senior positions The 15th National Assembly adopted resolutions approving the relieving of Tran Sy Thanh from his position as State Auditor General, and Nguyen Van The from Minister of Transport in the 2021-2026 tenure, during the ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on October 21 morning.