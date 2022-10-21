President of Cambodian Senate to pay official to Vietnam next week
President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 24-26.
President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 24-26.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, according to an announcement of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs./.