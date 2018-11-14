President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: ndtv.com)

– President of India Ram Nath Kovind and his spouse will pay a State-level visit to Vietnam from November 18 to 20.The Foreign Ministry said the visit will be made at the invitation of President Nguyen Phu Trong.Vietnam and India set up their diplomatic ties on January 7, 1972. In 2007, the Vietnam-India relationship was lifted to strategic partnership level, with a focus on politics-diplomacy, national defence-security, economy-trade, energy, science-technology and culture-education.Following the Vietnam’s visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2016, both sides upgraded their strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership to meet demand in the new situation.In March this year, then President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse paid a State visit to India. The visit helped materialise contents of the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership while strengthening the bilateral relationship.-VNA