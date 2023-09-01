President of Japanese House of Councillors to visit Vietnam
President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 4-7, according to the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations.
President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The Japanese legislator’s visit is made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue./.