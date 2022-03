Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 11.

Politics Vietnam, IAEA sign programme framework for technical cooperation The Vietnamese mission to international organisations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on March 10 signed a Country Programme Framework (CPF) for cooperation with the agency on the sidelines of the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to define cooperation contents between the two sides in the 2022-2027 period.

Politics Ha Thi Nga re-elected as women’s union leader Ha Thi Nga was re-elected as the President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) for its 13th term (2022 – 2027) on March 10 during the ongoing 13th National Women’s Congress.