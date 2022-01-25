President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to Gen Vo Nguyen Giap (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense in memory of late Party and State leaders on January 25 on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Paying respect to Nguyen Duc Canh on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary at a memorial house dedicated to him in the northern city of Hai Phong, the President hailed the great contribution of the late leader, who was a pioneering leader of the Vietnamese workers’ movement and one of the founders of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), to the Party and the Vietnamese workers and trade unions’ movements.

The State leader also paid tribute to Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap, Commander-in-Chief and the first General of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA). Recalling the General’s great contributions to the development of the people’s war strategy and Vietnamese military doctrine in Ho Chi Minh era, President Phuc said Gen. Giap is the eldest brother of the heroic VPA who educated and nurtured the quality of “Uncle Ho’s Soldiers” for VPA officers and soldiers.

The President offered incense in commemoration of Nguyen Huu Tho, Chairman of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam from 1962 until national reunification, the first Vice President of Vietnam following reunification, acting President from April 1980 to July 1981, Chairman of the National Assembly and Vice President of the Council of State from 1981 to 1987. Phuc described the late leader as a symbol of national great unity who dedicated his whole life to national independence and reunification.

The State leader also offered incense in memory of Gen. Tran Dai Quang, who was President and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council from 2016 to 2018./.