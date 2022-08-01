Politics Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with Singaporean partners Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), has suggested Vietnam and Singapore deepen cooperation in specific areas, including the building of a cooperation programme between the HCMA and Singaporeans partners.

Politics Vietnam, India hold joint peacekeeping exercise The Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2022 kicked off at Engineering Brigade 474 in the Indian state of Haryana on August 1.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on August 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 1.

Politics State leader welcomes President, CEO of AIA Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received President and CEO of the AIA Group Lee Yuan Siong in Hanoi on August 1, affirming Vietnamese leaders’ readiness to create an optimal environment for foreign firms, including those from the US, to develop.