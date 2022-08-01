President offers sympathy to Iranian counterpart over flood losses
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 1 sent a message of sympathy to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over heavy losses caused by recent severe floods.
Iran has been suffering from deadly floods and mudslides for two weeks. More than 20 provinces across the country have been affected by the floods that were caused by heavy rainfall.
As of July 31, at least 69 people had been killed in flooding and landslides, according to Iran's Crisis Management Organisation./.