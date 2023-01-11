President pays pre-Tet visit to families of late Party, State leaders
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 visited families of late leaders of the Party and State in Ho Chi Minh City, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) - the biggest festival of Vietnamese people in a year - is approaching.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense in tribute to Vo Chi Cong (1912-2011) – Chairman of the Council of State from 1987 to 1992. (Photo: VNA)
Accompanied by leaders of the southern economic hub, President Phuc came to offer incense, paying respect to Nguyen Van Linh (1915-1998) – Party General Secretary from 1986 to 1991; Vo Chi Cong (1912-2011) – Chairman of the Council of State from 1987 to 1992; and Le Duc Anh (1920-2019) – President from 1992 to 1997.
He took the occasion to acknowledge their significant dedication and contributions to the Party, State, and people.
Also on the day, President Phuc offered incense and laid wreaths to pay tribute to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum's Branch in the city.
Ho Chi Minh (1890-1969) led the Vietnamese people and military to successfully conduct the August Revolution in 1945 and founded the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Ton Duc Thang (1888-1980) was the second President of Vietnam, serving from 1969 to 1976. He made great contributions to the Vietnamese revolution, the world peace movement, and international friendship./.