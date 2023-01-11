Politics Speaker of RoK NA’s visit to step up bilateral parliamentary cooperation The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo from January 12-18 is expected to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two nations in a practical and effective manner, contributing to further deepening bilateral relations.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold talks in Vientiane Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on January 11, during which the two leaders discussed measures to further promote ties between the two countries in all fields.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Party General Secretary, President of Laos Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a courtesy call on General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on January 11.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs wrap up Solidarity and Friendship Year Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired a press conference on outcomes of their talks, and a ceremony concluding the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year, in Vientiane on January 11.