President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob review the Guards of Honour (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – An official welcome for State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc was held at The Istana in Singapore on February 25 morning.

The guest was invited to review the Guards of Honour and joined talks with his host President Halimah Yacob after the ceremony at the presidential palace.

During the state visit from February 24-26, President Phuc is scheduled to have talks with Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong, and witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between ministries and sectors of the two sides.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob (L) welcomes President Phuc (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung said that after nearly nine years of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership, the bilateral relations are flourishing across all spheres.

Singapore was the largest foreign investor of Vietnam in the past two years and two-way trade thrived despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

President Phuc’s visit aims to specify agreements discussed by high-ranking officials of the countries in economic infrastructure connectivity, especially in fields that Vietnam and Singapore hold strengths, the diplomat said./.