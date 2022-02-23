Politics Conservative Party backs Vietnam-UK ties promotion: Chairman The Conservative Party always supports the British Government to promote relations with Vietnam and other countries and trading partners in East Asia and Southeast Asia, Co-Chair Oliver Dowden has affirmed.

Politics ☀ Morning digest February 23 The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National master planning needs mindset breakthroughs: experts The Ministry of Planning and Investment on February 22 consulted experts and scientists about a report on orientations for the national master planning for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.

Politics Agency makes efforts to fight proliferation of weapons of mass destruction The national coordinating agency for the prevention and control of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) convened its first meeting in Hanoi on February 22.