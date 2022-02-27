Culture - Sports David Evans paintings: A dream wrapped in words called myth David Evans is an American painter. He paints Vietnam from stories of historical figures or myths and legends. He wishes to convey Vietnamese historical stories through paintings to domestic and foreign friends, to introduce them to a developing and dynamic Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Rice used in new type of artwork - rice painting Vietnam is without a doubt a country of rice. It’s a key part of people’s diet, eaten twice a day on most days as a staple for breakfast, lunch or dinner or even as a snack. Showing just how important it is, rice is even now being used in a new type of artwork - rice painting.

Culture - Sports Local ceramics maker introduces stunning tiger figurines Giving souvenirs with the images of zodiac animals is a habit of many people in Asian countries. Tiger figurines made by Minh Long Ceramics company are hitting souvenir shops in the year of the Tiger.