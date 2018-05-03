Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Three firefighters from the Firefighter Police Division in Binh Tan district, Ho Chi Minh City have been awarded the orders of the State President for their bravery in a fire in 2017.Corporals Bui Van Dung and Phan Tan Quoc and Captain Vo Thanh Nam were honoured at a conference in the city on May 3, which aimed to review the implementation of a movement calling on the people’s police force to follow teachings of late President Ho Chi Minh in the 2013-2018 period.Previously, on September 7, 2017, a fire occurred at a house in the quarter 3, Binh Hung Hoa B ward, Binh Tan district, HCM City.When firefighting teams were performing their tasks, a block of concrete floor of the house suddenly collapsed and weighed upon the firefighters. Captain Pham Phi Long died. Corporals Phan Tan Quoc and Bui Van Dung were seriously wounded while captain Vo Thanh Nam luckily escaped.Recognising the courageous action of the firefighters, the President decided to present the orders to them. Captain Pham Phi Long will be awarded posthumously the order of the same kind after being declared as a martyr.Over the last five years, the movement was seriously implemented in HCM City in various forms in close connection with the movement “Studying and following Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle”, and the campaign “Building the People's Public Security Force style of “bravery, humanity and for the people to serve”.It has contributed to creating changes in the awareness and action of officers and soldiers of the municipal firefighter force.-VNA